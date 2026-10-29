HBL Microfinance Bank Launches Islamic Banking in Pakistan

Islamic Banking expands as HBL Microfinance Bank opens its first branch in Timergara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

HBL Microfinance Bank Limited (HBL MfB) has launched Islamic banking operations in Pakistan. The launch marks a new step in its financial inclusion efforts.

The bank inaugurated its first Islamic banking branch in Timergara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) grant of an Islamic banking licence.

The new service will offer Shariah-compliant financial solutions to individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, farmers and local communities. It aims to serve customers who prefer banking services based on Islamic principles.

HBL Microfinance Bank Expands Financial Access

Amir Khan, President and CEO of HBL Microfinance Bank, described the launch as an important milestone.

“The launch of our Islamic Banking branch marks a key milestone in the bank’s journey to make financial services more inclusive, accessible and responsive to serve the people of Pakistan,” Khan said.

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He added that the Timergara branch would help bring banking services closer to communities that need them most. He also expressed hope that the services would help customers pursue economic opportunities with greater confidence.

Supporting Underserved Communities

Established in 2002, HBL Microfinance Bank serves customers across Pakistan. It focuses on improving access to financial services for underserved communities.

The launch of Islamic banking extends the bank’s existing mandate. It gives customers more options for financial solutions designed around Shariah principles.

The bank said it would continue providing financial support to help individuals and communities advance their economic well-being.

Plans to Expand Islamic Banking

HBL Microfinance Bank aims to expand its Islamic banking operations in the coming years. The Timergara branch marks the start of this expansion.

The initiative is intended to widen access to Shariah-compliant financial services, particularly for people seeking alternatives aligned with their religious and financial preferences.

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