Hasta Mahananda is finally returning home to India after years of separation from her family in a case that drew the attention of Indian diplomatic authorities in the UAE.

The story gained attention after Hasta Mahananda recorded a short Facebook video asking for help. The video reportedly reached officials at the Indian Consulate General in Dubai and triggered efforts that eventually led to her repatriation. The case highlights the role of diplomatic missions in assisting distressed nationals abroad.

Hasta Mahananda Facebook Plea Sparks Action

According to reports, the single mother of three from Odisha had been working in the UAE since 2019. She reportedly visited India once and returned to the UAE in 2022.

However, officials later confirmed that she was allegedly unable to return home after that period. In addition, she had reportedly lost contact with her family for more than three years.

Facing limited options, she recorded a Facebook video and appealed for help. Soon afterward, the video reached authorities, creating a new lead for officials investigating her situation.

Indian Consulate Dubai Traces Hasta Mahananda

Meanwhile, concerns had been growing in Odisha. Family members reportedly approached multiple authorities before taking the matter to the Odisha High Court.

According to reports, the court formally contacted the Indian Mission in the UAE and requested diplomatic intervention. At nearly the same time, officials began examining details linked to the Facebook video.

The Consulate reportedly searched official records, located her passport information, reviewed visa records, and identified sponsor details. These efforts eventually helped authorities establish contact with individuals connected to her employment.

Hasta Mahananda Receives Consular Assistance

On May 12, a company manager reportedly accompanied Hasta Mahananda to the Consulate General’s office in Dubai.

After locating her, consular officials reviewed her documentation and facilitated the cancellation of her visa and labour contract. Furthermore, the mission arranged temporary accommodation within the consulate premises.

Officials also provided food and other support during her stay. The Indian Consulate stated that the welfare and safety of Indian nationals remain a priority.

Hasta Mahananda Set to Reunite With Family

Speaking in a video shared by public broadcasters and reposted by the consulate, Hasta Mahananda described her experience and expressed relief about returning home.

She stated that she had been worried about her three daughters, who are studying in India. She also said that consular officials sheltered her and helped complete the required travel arrangements.

As a result, she is now able to travel back to Odisha and reunite with her family after years apart.

Employer Settles Dues Before Departure

Following the consulate’s intervention, her employer reportedly settled outstanding salary payments and end-of-service benefits.

In addition, the Indian Mission confirmed that her air ticket was funded through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), which supports Indian nationals facing difficulties abroad.

Consequently, the long-running case reached a positive resolution. The successful repatriation demonstrates how diplomatic channels, legal intervention, and social media visibility can work together to assist citizens facing challenges overseas.