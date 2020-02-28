KARACHI – Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) – an independent network member of ‘Population Services International’, recently organized an informative Focus Group Meeting on Breast Cancer & Family Planning at the Arena Recreational Complex in Karachi.

The session provided a safe space for the audience, especially females to learn about causes, symptoms and prevention measures regarding these health challenges.

The panel of experts from Greenstar and public-health authorities was headed by Dr. Rufina Soomro, an accomplished Breast Surgeon, who discussed the commonality, dangers, and prevention of Breast Cancer. Greenstar continues to create public awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

The CEO of GSM – Dr. Syed Azizur Rab said

“Greenstar’s long term mission is to reduce the mortality rate of Breast-Cancer, through early detection and more awareness. For the first time in the history of our country, crucial Maternal and Child-Health was an agenda in Prime Minister’s opening speech to the nation. This has encouraged Greenstar Social Marketing to accelerate the Family Planning (FP2020) efforts, to ensure regular follow-up, advocacy and coordination at the Provincial and Federal level.”Professor Rufina Soomro, stated that; “It is a pleasure to see Greenstar come forward and host this session on sensitive health issues. It is not easy for women to discuss health issues and deadly diseases, such as Breast Cancer openly. This program empowers women to share their concerns and take better care of themselves. The wellbeing of our country is directly linked to the health of our female population. We must continue our efforts to impart accurate knowledge and valuable advice to the feminine community. ”

About Greenstar Social Marketing

Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) was established in 1991 as a social enterprise, to improve the sexual and reproductive health of people in the country by increasing choices and access to quality modern family planning methods and contraceptives. With a distribution network of over 7,000 franchised clinics & 70,000 retail outlets, GSM is responsible for provision of approximately 53% of all contraceptives, distributed by the private sector, in Pakistan.

