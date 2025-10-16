ISPR, Rawalpindi, 16 October, 2025 : Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V is being conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan in Counter Terrorism domain from 13-24 October 2025 at Special Operations School, Cherat, Pakistan. Special Services Group of Pak Army and Special Forces of Kazakhstan Army are participating in the Exercise.

Opening Ceremony of the Exercise was conducted on 14 October 2025 at Cherat, Pakistan. The Exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training and harnessing historic military to military relations among the friendly countries. Participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise/ experience.