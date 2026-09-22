September 22, 2026

Governor Sindh Meets Commander Karachi to Discuss Maritime Security and Blue Economy

Web Desk September 22, 2026
Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi meets Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi meets Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi at Governor House.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi at Governor House on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on maritime security and the blue economy.

The two sides also discussed the effective use of water resources.

Focus on Maritime Resources

Governor Sindh said Pakistan’s maritime resources offered major opportunities for economic growth.

He said the blue economy could create new opportunities for employment and investment.

It could also support wider economic activity, he added.

The Governor stressed the need for an integrated strategy for water resources.

He called for their protection and sustainable use.

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He also highlighted the need to develop Pakistan’s maritime resources.

Fisheries, maritime trade and coastal areas also require greater attention, he said.

Role of Pakistan Navy

Governor Sindh said the Pakistan Navy had an important role beyond national defence.

He said the Navy also helped protect Pakistan’s maritime resources.

The Governor appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s services and contributions.

He praised its role in safeguarding the country’s maritime security and defence.

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