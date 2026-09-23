All Pakistan Women Chambers Exhibition Concludes in Hunza

Women entrepreneurs participate in the All Pakistan Women Chambers Exhibition 2026 in Karimabad, Hunza

Five-day APWCE-2026 brought together women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan and highlighted opportunities for trade and exports.

KARIMABAD, HUNZA, September 23, 2026: The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Gilgit Division, has successfully concluded the All Pakistan Women Chambers Exhibition (APWCE-2026) in Karimabad, Hunza.

The five-day exhibition ran from September 18 to September 22. WCCI organised the event in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI).

Women entrepreneurs from different provinces participated in the exhibition. They showcased cultural products, artisanal crafts and businesses led by women.

TDAP Supports Women-Led Businesses

TDAP sponsored 10 women-led small and medium enterprises at the exhibition.

The authority provided fully funded exhibition stalls to the selected businesses. It also covered accommodation for five days in Hunza.

The initiative aimed to support women entrepreneurs from different socioeconomic backgrounds. It also sought to encourage cross-regional trade and business connections.

Seminar Highlights Gilgit-Baltistan Export Potential

TDAP Gilgit also organised a seminar during the exhibition.

The session focused on the “Challenges and Issues Regarding the Export of Indigenous Products of Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Representatives of trade bodies and the Hunza Chamber attended the seminar. NGO representatives and entrepreneurs from different sectors also participated.

Nazir Ali, Deputy Director at TDAP Gilgit, delivered a detailed presentation.

He discussed market access, quality control, branding and export logistics. He also outlined possible approaches for improving the export potential of indigenous products from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nazir Ali later responded to questions from local stakeholders during an interactive session.

Women Entrepreneurs Receive Appreciation Certificates

The organisers distributed Certificates of Appreciation to women entrepreneurs who participated in the exhibition.

Community representatives, business stakeholders and trade bodies also appreciated TDAP’s support for the event.

The organisers said the exhibition created opportunities for women entrepreneurs to connect with wider markets.

The initiative also highlighted the role of women-led businesses in regional trade and Pakistan’s wider export value chains.

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