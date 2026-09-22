Pakistan-China Friendship Remained Steadfast Through Every Test, Says Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has described Pakistan-China relations as a time-tested friendship based on mutual trust, respect and shared interests.

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

The event marked the 77th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

The Governor attended the ceremony as the chief guest. He also congratulated the Chinese government and people on the occasion.

CPEC Driving New Opportunities

Governor Sindh said Pakistan-China friendship had remained steadfast through every test.

He said relations between the two countries were growing stronger with each passing year.

Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a practical expression of the longstanding friendship.

He said CPEC was creating new opportunities in several sectors.

These include industry, trade, investment and employment.

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The Governor said cooperation between Pakistan and China was also expanding beyond infrastructure.

He pointed to growing collaboration in technology, agriculture and innovation.

Cooperation Extends Beyond Economic Ties

Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi said China’s development offered Pakistan opportunities for learning and experience-sharing.

He said both countries could benefit from greater cooperation.

The Governor also highlighted growing people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China.

He said bilateral cooperation was contributing to economic development.

He added that stronger relations were also bringing the people of both countries closer.

Governor Highlights Regional Importance

Governor Sindh said the Pakistan-China friendship was important for regional peace and stability.

He said the longstanding relationship provided a strong foundation for further cooperation.

According to the Governor, Pakistan and China would continue to strengthen their bilateral ties.

He conveyed his best wishes to the Chinese government and people.

He also wished China continued progress, prosperity and success.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi joined other dignitaries for a cake-cutting ceremony.

The Acting Chinese Consul General, Chief Minister Sindh and Consul General of Oman also participated.

The cake-cutting marked the 77th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

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