PIBF delegation represents Pakistan at the 21st MUSIAD International Expo in Istanbul.

Pakistani business leaders join the international expo to explore trade, investment and business cooperation opportunities with global companies.

ISTANBUL: The 21st MUSIAD International Expo has officially opened in Istanbul, Türkiye, bringing together business leaders, industrialists, investors and trade delegations from several countries.

MUSIAD President Burhan Özdemir inaugurated the international exhibition.

The MUSIAD Expo provides a global platform for businesses and investors. It aims to strengthen trade relations and create new opportunities for international cooperation.

PIBF Delegation Represents Pakistan

A delegation from the Pak International Business Forum (PIBF) is representing Pakistan at the expo.

The delegation includes PIBF Central Vice President Zahid Qureshi and PIBF Global Director and Karachi Chapter President Sohail Aziz.

Other members include Karachi General Secretary Muhammad Aamir Rafiq, Islamabad General Secretary Abrar and Deputy Coordinator Taimur Ahmed.

Waqas Haider, CEO of Syedat Haider Company, is also part of the delegation. Tahir Chaudhry, Chairman of Punjab Cash & Carry, is among the participating business representatives.

PIBF presidents, office-bearers and business leaders from different parts of Pakistan are also attending the event.

Representatives have joined from Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Karachi, Azad Kashmir and other cities.

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Focus on Trade and Investment

The participation of the Pakistani delegation provides an opportunity to strengthen business ties with Türkiye and other international markets.

Pakistani business representatives can engage with international companies and investors during the expo. The event also offers opportunities to explore potential trade partnerships and investment prospects.

The participation reflects efforts by Pakistani business groups to expand international commercial links and promote cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and Türkiye.

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