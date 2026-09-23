Daraz Pakistan and Getz Pharma partner to expand consumer healthcare and wellness products through Daraz’s e-pharmacy

The partnership will expand consumer healthcare products on Daraz and strengthen digital access to health and wellness products

KARACHI, September 23, 2026: Daraz Pakistan and Getz Pharma have signed a strategic partnership to expand consumer healthcare and wellness products on Daraz’s e-pharmacy.

The agreement was signed at Getz Pharma’s head office in Karachi.

The partnership will cover product selection, digital merchandising, brand campaigns and customer offers. Both companies aim to make Getz Pharma’s healthcare portfolio easier to discover and purchase online.

Partnership to Expand Healthcare Selection

Daraz and Getz Pharma will work together to expand the range of relevant products available to customers.

The companies will also improve how Getz Pharma products appear on the platform. Their plans include stronger digital visibility and more targeted campaigns.

The partnership will focus on different consumer health and wellness needs. It will also seek to create a more convenient online shopping experience.

Daraz Expands Its E-Pharmacy

The agreement comes as Daraz develops its recently launched e-pharmacy.

Daraz introduced the service in August. The e-pharmacy launched with more than 450 products from over 20 pharmaceutical and healthcare brands.

The initial assortment includes over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, supplements and other health-related products.

The service operates through Daraz’s licensed pharmacy facility. This provides a structured online channel for eligible healthcare product purchases and fulfilment.

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Getz Pharma Already Part of E-Pharmacy

Getz Pharma already features among the healthcare companies available through the Daraz e-pharmacy.

The new agreement provides a framework to expand that presence. The companies will explore a wider product selection and stronger visibility across the platform.

They will also develop campaigns focused on different health and wellness requirements.

Daraz Targets Further Healthcare Growth

For Daraz, the partnership marks another step in developing its healthcare category.

The company plans to work more closely with pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses on product selection and availability.

Daraz will also focus on digital category development. The platform aims to use its existing commerce infrastructure to make health and wellness shopping a more integrated part of the customer experience.

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