HBL advances disability inclusion through accessibility, employee engagement and support for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

HBL is strengthening its focus on disability inclusion through leadership initiatives, ecosystem partnerships and workforce development.

The bank said its efforts aim to improve accessibility for customers and employees.

As part of the initiative, HBL’s EXCO Sponsor for Disability Inclusion, Aalishaan Zaidi, visited a Model Branch.

Zaidi is also Head of Retail Banking at HBL.

The visit included cross-functional stakeholders from the bank.

The engagement focused on improving accessibility across the customer and employee experience.

Supporting Entrepreneurs With Disabilities

HBL also partnered with disability-focused organizations through an Inclusive Pop-Up Market.

The initiative created opportunities for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

It also aimed to raise awareness among HBL employees.

The bank said the activity encouraged more inclusive attitudes across the workplace.

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Strengthening Frontline Services

HBL also conducted Disability Inclusion Refresher Sessions for Model Branch teams.

The sessions focused on inclusive service delivery and customer support.

EXCO members and senior leaders supported the initiative.

The training aimed to strengthen frontline capabilities.

It also reinforced a consistent approach to serving customers with diverse needs.

HBL said these initiatives form part of its broader commitment to accessibility.

The bank added that it aims to build a more inclusive environment for customers and employees.

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