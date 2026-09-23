Sindh Government Seeks Cabinet Approval to Purchase 500 Electric Buses

Sindh government plans to expand public transport with 500 new electric buses.

The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department has sent a proposal to the provincial Cabinet for the purchase of 500 electric buses.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the government will introduce the buses across different cities in phases after Cabinet approval.

He said the move will further expand Sindh’s public transport network.

Public Transport Expansion Across Sindh

Memon said the Sindh government wants modern public transport to reach cities beyond Karachi.

He said authorities continue to expand the People’s Bus Service across the province.

The government aims to provide affordable and reliable travel options through new routes.

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Memon said the expansion will also improve access to public transport for residents in different districts.

50 Double-Decker Buses Expected by November

Memon said 50 double-decker buses will reach Sindh by November 30.

Authorities will operate the buses on different routes across the province.

He said the new buses will increase passenger capacity and provide additional travel options.

People’s Bus Service Expands to Qambar Shahdadkot

Memon said the People’s Bus Service has received a positive public response in Qambar Shahdadkot.

Residents of Larkana, Qambar, Shahdadkot and surrounding areas have welcomed the modern bus service, according to the minister.

He said the expansion reflects the government’s efforts to improve public transport beyond Karachi.

Electric Buses to Address Urban Transport Needs

Memon said the electric bus project will add an important component to Sindh’s public transport system.

He added that the new buses can help address growing transport needs in urban areas.

The proposed purchase remains subject to approval by the provincial Cabinet.

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