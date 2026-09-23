Three women-led start-ups receive PKR 10.5 million in equity-free grants through the Women in Tech Accelerator Pakistan

Standard Chartered Foundation and INNOVentures Global conclude the eighth Pakistan cohort, supporting three women-led technology ventures with equity-free grants

KARACHI, September 23, 2026: Standard Chartered Foundation, in partnership with INNOVentures Global and Village Capital, has concluded the eighth cohort of the Women in Tech Accelerator for Pakistan.

The programme awarded three women-led start-ups equity-free grants worth a total of PKR 10.5 million at a graduation ceremony in Karachi.

The winners will also receive six months of additional support and financial oversight. They will also gain lifelong membership in the Women in Tech Alumni Network.

Three Women-Led Start-ups Win Grants

The accelerator awarded grants to three start-ups following an intensive programme focused on investment readiness and business growth.

EV Square, founded by Aimen Shafique, received the first prize of PKR 5 million.

Blusha App, founded by Minahil Zafar, secured the second prize of PKR 3 million.

Zvolta, founded by Anusha Shahid, received the third prize of PKR 2.5 million.

The programme began with 30 founders participating in a six-day bootcamp. The organisers then selected 10 women entrepreneurs for three months of tailored investment-readiness support.

Participants received expert mentorship and business advisory support. They also worked on business models, competitive advantage, scalability and funding strategies.

Standard Chartered Highlights Women Entrepreneurs

Adil Salahuddin, CEO and Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Pakistan, congratulated the founders on completing the eighth cohort.

He said the participants had shown strong commitment to developing solutions with meaningful impact.

Salahuddin said the programme provides mentorship, business advisory services, industry connections and capacity-building opportunities.

He added that the initiative aims to help founders strengthen their businesses and accelerate growth.

“We are proud to have supported these founders as they scale their ventures, create employment opportunities, and contribute to Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said.

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UK Backs Women-Led Businesses

Alison Blackburne, British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, also congratulated the winners.

She said women entrepreneurs in Pakistan are turning ideas into businesses that create jobs and address social needs.

Blackburne said the UK supports their ambitions and highlighted the role of funding, skills and professional networks in business growth.

She also praised Standard Chartered Foundation and its partners for supporting women entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs Present Ventures to Judges

The participating founders presented their businesses to a judging panel.

The panel included Ghias Khan, Independent Non-Executive Director and Board Member of Standard Chartered Pakistan.

Other judges included Saad Amanullah, Board Member of FFC and President of PILAP; Musharaf Hai, former CEO of Unilever Pakistan; and Sara Khurram, CEO of Sehat Kahani.

The Women in Tech Accelerator supports women entrepreneurs developing innovative, technology-enabled businesses.

The programme provides investment-readiness support, grant funding and expert mentorship. It aims to help participants scale their ventures, create jobs and build sustainable businesses.

Programme Supports More Than 200 Start-ups

The Pakistan accelerator forms part of Standard Chartered Foundation’s global Women in Tech initiative.

Since its launch, the programme has supported more than 200 women-led start-ups in Pakistan.

It has also awarded more than US$425,000 in grant funding, according to the organisers.

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