Rotary and FPCCI officials participate in an education-focused event at Federation House Karachi.

Speakers call for better teacher training, stronger education standards and equal learning opportunities for children across Pakistan.

KARACHI, September 23, 2026: The Federation House Karachi hosted an education-focused event under the Rotary International District 3271 Literacy Chair and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The event carried the theme “A Ray of Hope – Every Child in School.” A large number of Rotarians attended the programme.

Aurelia Ardito, UNICEF Chief of Education in Pakistan, attended as the chief guest. Sindh Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi joined the event as the guest of honour.

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FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon and Ali Haider, Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee on LPG and Chairman of Basic Education and Literacy, Rotary District 3271, hosted the event.

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Sindh Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi highlighted the need to improve education standards.

He also called for greater attention to education in rural areas.

Abbasi announced six scholarships for students. The scholarships will provide opportunities to study at Oxford in London, according to the announcement.

Speakers Call for Better Education

Ali Haider said collective efforts must become more effective to provide children with better and quality education.

Rotary International District 3271 Governor Shehzad Sabir also highlighted the importance of education.

He said providing every child with access to school remains a shared responsibility of society.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon stressed the need for better teacher training. He also called for improved education standards and equal learning opportunities for children.

Stakeholders Urge Joint Action

Participants said government institutions, social organisations and civil society must work together to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

They also called for greater efforts to provide children with better access to education.

The participants said education can empower children and help build the foundation for a brighter future.

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