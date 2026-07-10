July 10, 2026

Government Efficiency Reform Committee Finalises Recommendations for Federal Restructuring

Web Desk July 10, 2026
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar leads a meeting on government reforms and administrative efficiency.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chairs the Committee on Improving Government Efficiency.

Government Efficiency took centre stage on Friday as the Committee on Improving Government Efficiency finalised a series of recommendations aimed at modernising Pakistan’s federal administration and strengthening public sector performance.

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Committee Approves Reform Proposals

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting. During the session, members reviewed, discussed and approved recommendations prepared by five sub-working groups on restructuring and administrative reforms.

The committee agreed to submit the proposals to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final consideration.

Focus on Digital Governance

The recommendations include restructuring the federal secretariat and upgrading the existing e-office platform into a comprehensive digital decision-making system. In addition, the committee proposed reforms to modernise the Management Services (MS) Wing.

Furthermore, members endorsed changes to the Performance Evaluation Report (PER) system to improve accountability and performance across the civil service.

Whole-of-Government Approach

The committee also recommended adopting a whole-of-government approach to improve coordination among ministries and departments. As a result, the reforms aim to strengthen policy implementation and make government operations more efficient.

According to officials, the recommendations seek to streamline administrative processes and support more effective decision-making across the federal government.

Senior Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by the ministers for petroleum and information technology. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa also participated in the discussions.

In addition, the federal secretaries of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, Economic Affairs Division, Telecom Division and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Overall, the committee’s recommendations mark another step in the government’s efforts to improve administrative efficiency, strengthen governance and modernise the federal bureaucracy.

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