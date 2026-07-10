Khamenei Burial Iran Lays Supreme Leader to Rest as Mojtaba Remains Out of Public View

Mourners gather at the Imam Reza Shrine during the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei Burial ceremonies concluded early Friday as Iran laid its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad. The funeral drew hundreds of thousands of mourners and marked the end of a week of nationwide mourning.

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Thousands Attend Final Farewell

State media said Khamenei was buried at Iran’s holiest shrine after days of funeral processions across Iran and Iraq. Meanwhile, large crowds gathered in Mashhad despite high temperatures to pay their final respects.

Khamenei’s coffin travelled slowly through the city’s crowded streets before reaching the shrine. Along the route, mourners waved Iranian flags, carried portraits of the late leader and displayed banners with revolutionary slogans.

Successor Remains Out of Public View

Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as supreme leader, did not appear at the funeral. According to reports, he has remained out of public view since the conflict began earlier this year.

Officials have not released any recent photographs or video footage of him. However, Iranian media reported that he continues to recover from injuries sustained in the strike that killed his father.

Chants Reflect Regional Tensions

Many mourners chanted anti-US slogans during the funeral. In addition, some participants carried placards calling for revenge and condemning the United States.

As evening fell, the courtyard of the Imam Reza Shrine filled with mourners who offered prayers and paid tribute to the late leader. Later, a helicopter transported Khamenei’s coffin over the packed crowd for the final stage of the burial ceremony.

State news agency IRNA reported that Khamenei and four members of his family, who were also killed in the February 28 strikes, were buried at the shrine.

Funeral Marks End of an Era

The burial ended nearly four decades of Khamenei’s leadership, which began in 1989 following Iran’s Islamic Revolution. During his rule, he consolidated political, military and religious authority while expanding the influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

At the same time, Iran continues to face significant political and economic challenges despite a recent truce with the United States after months of conflict.

Overall, the funeral marked a pivotal moment in Iran’s modern history as the country entered a new chapter under Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership while confronting ongoing regional tensions and domestic challenges.

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