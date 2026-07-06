Google AI Plus: TECNO Pakistan Offers Free Three-Month Subscription on Eligible Smartphones

Eligible TECNO smartphone users in Pakistan can enjoy three months of Google AI Plus at no additional cost.

New promotion gives eligible TECNO users three months of Google AI Plus with 2TB cloud storage and premium AI features at no additional cost.

Google AI Plus is now available free for three months to customers who purchase eligible TECNO smartphones in Pakistan, giving users access to Google’s premium AI features and 2TB of cloud storage at no additional cost.

TECNO Pakistan announced the new promotion as part of its collaboration with Google to expand access to AI-powered mobile experiences. The offer is available on eligible TECNO smartphones purchased through authorised retail channels across Pakistan.

Under the promotion, users receive three months of Google AI Plus, which includes 2TB of cloud storage—significantly higher than the standard 15GB available with a regular Google Account. The additional storage allows users to securely back up and access photos, videos, documents and other digital content across compatible devices.

Pakistan’s Industrial Policy: The Real Test Begins Now

The subscription also unlocks a range of advanced AI-powered tools. Users can access Gemini AI Plus for everyday assistance, AI-powered photo editing with natural language prompts, Ask Photos for smarter photo searches, and Google’s AI tools for creating images, videos and other digital content.

According to TECNO, the offer allows eligible customers to save up to PKR 2,000 per month during the three-month trial while experiencing Google’s premium AI services without an additional subscription fee.

The promotion complements TECNO AI’s expanding ecosystem of intelligent features and enhances the overall smartphone experience by combining AI capabilities with the brand’s performance, camera technology, battery life and display features.

The company said smartphones launched from December 2025 onwards qualify for the promotion, with more eligible devices expected to be added in future product launches.

Customers can activate the Google AI Plus trial through the Gemini or Google One app by following the on-screen instructions. A valid payment method is required to register for the trial. After the three-month promotional period, the subscription will automatically renew at the applicable local monthly rate unless users cancel before the trial expires.

TECNO said the collaboration with Google reflects the companies’ shared commitment to making advanced artificial intelligence more accessible and enabling consumers in Pakistan to benefit from intelligent technology in their daily lives.

Follow THE AZB