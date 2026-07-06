July 6, 2026

Olayinka Babalola: Rotary Introduces New Global President for 2026-27

Web Desk July 6, 2026

July 2026 Rotary magazine highlights President Olayinka H. Babalola’s vision, leadership team, membership growth strategies, and service initiatives.

Rotary International President Olayinka H. Babalola addressing Rotary members during the launch of the 2026-27 Rotary year.

Rotary International President Olayinka H. Babalola begins his 2026-27 leadership term.

Olayinka Babalola has officially begun his tenure as Rotary International President for 2026-27, with the July 2026 edition of Rotary magazine highlighting his leadership vision, commitment to service, and plans to strengthen the global organisation.

The magazine introduces Olayinka H. Babalola as Rotary’s second president from Africa and showcases how his leadership style, shaped by his home country of Nigeria, is inspiring members around the world. Known for encouraging Rotarians to do “better than your best,” Babalola aims to expand service initiatives, support the global fight against polio, and strengthen membership growth across Rotary clubs.

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As part of its coverage, Rotary magazine features exclusive reporting from Nigeria, where members witnessed what it describes as the “Yinka effect”—a leadership approach that has energized Rotary members throughout Africa. The edition also includes a photo gallery by award-winning photographer Andrew Esiebo, capturing Babalola’s engagement with Rotarians across the region.

The July issue also serves as Rotary’s annual guide to the new Rotary year, introducing the organisation’s 2026-27 leadership team. Readers can learn more about the Board of Directors, Trustees of The Rotary Foundation, and district governors who will help guide Rotary’s global programmes during the new term.

In addition, the magazine highlights findings from recent membership surveys, revealing what prospective members value most when considering joining Rotary. The survey concludes that while Rotary already offers meaningful opportunities for service, networking, and leadership, the organisation must do a better job of communicating those benefits to potential members.

The issue also encourages readers to explore additional digital content, share featured articles with colleagues, and listen to the Rotary Voices podcast, which presents audio versions of selected stories along with exclusive interviews.

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