NBP Observes Pinktober 2026 with Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) observed Pinktober 2026 through a series of breast cancer awareness initiatives. The campaign aimed to promote early detection, timely medical consultation and employee well-being.

As part of the campaign, NBP’s Head Office organised a breast cancer awareness session on October 12 at the NBP Auditorium. The bank held the session in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

During the session, speakers highlighted the importance of recognising potential warning signs and seeking timely medical advice. They also encouraged employees to discuss breast health openly and without hesitation.

Speaking on the occasion, NBP President and CEO Imran Sarwar stressed the importance of prioritising health alongside professional responsibilities. He explained that awareness, timely medical consultation and workplace support help people make informed health decisions. Furthermore, he reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to a workplace culture that values employee well-being.

Meanwhile, Mirza Muhammad Asim Baig, Group Chief of the Human Resource Management Group (HRMG), highlighted the importance of employee well-being in the bank’s people-focused initiatives. He noted that awareness and open dialogue can help create a healthier workplace. In addition, he emphasised the value of providing employees with reliable health information.

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Similarly, Saman Abbasi, Divisional Head of Capability, Culture and Corporate Impact, stressed the role of education in encouraging employees to take proactive steps towards their health.

She explained that initiatives such as Pinktober help address misconceptions and promote informed discussions. Moreover, they reinforce the importance of early detection and timely medical guidance.

The campaign also extended beyond the Head Office. NBP’s Staff Colleges and regional teams organised awareness sessions and activities across different locations.

Through these activities, employees had opportunities to learn from healthcare professionals and discuss common misconceptions. At the same time, the sessions aimed to strengthen their understanding of breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Overall, NBP used Pinktober 2026 to reaffirm its commitment to employee well-being and a workplace culture built on awareness, inclusion and care.

Guided by the theme “KNOW. CHECK. TALK. ACT.”, the campaign encouraged employees to stay informed and seek professional guidance. It also urged them to keep breast health an ongoing conversation.

About National Bank of Pakistan

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions. The bank plays an important role in the country’s economic development through its banking services and community initiatives.

Furthermore, NBP says it remains committed to supporting national progress. It also works to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

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