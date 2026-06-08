Apitegromab is attracting attention after new research suggested it may help people preserve muscle while taking popular weight-loss medications. The findings could address concerns about muscle decline and body composition changes often reported during rapid weight loss.

According to research published in Nature Medicine, people using GLP-1 obesity medications can lose a significant amount of muscle alongside fat. As a result, researchers are investigating whether Apitegromab can help maintain lean muscle while supporting weight reduction goals.

Apitegromab Study Shows Promising Results

Researchers evaluated 102 adults, most of whom were women, during a six-month clinical trial. Participants received the weight-loss medication Mounjaro, while some also received Apitegromab.

Body scans reportedly showed that participants who received Apitegromab maintained substantially more muscle mass. At the same time, they continued to lose body fat. Researchers found that lean mass represented only 14.6% of total weight loss in the Apitegromab group.

In contrast, lean mass accounted for 30.2% of total weight loss among participants who received a placebo treatment. Furthermore, those receiving Apitegromab reportedly preserved around 1.9 kilograms more muscle mass.

Apitegromab and Ozempic Butt Concerns

Rapid weight loss can sometimes lead to noticeable changes in body shape. Consequently, some users of medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have reported a sagging or flattened appearance often referred to as “Ozempic butt.”

Experts believe this effect results primarily from rapid weight reduction rather than the medications themselves. Nevertheless, muscle and tissue loss can contribute to these visible changes.

Because muscle is generally more difficult to rebuild than fat, preserving lean mass has become an important area of obesity research. Therefore, treatments like Apitegromab are generating interest among healthcare professionals.

Apitegromab Works by Protecting Muscle

Apitegromab works by blocking a protein involved in muscle breakdown. Researchers are also studying the drug for muscle-related conditions, including spinal muscular atrophy.

Currently, Apitegromab remains available only through clinical trials. It is administered through intravenous infusion. However, the manufacturer is reportedly exploring a self-injection option that could work similarly to existing GLP-1 pens.

The company behind the drug funded the study. Therefore, experts stress the importance of additional independent research before widespread recommendations are made.

Experts Urge More Apitegromab Research

Dr. Marie Spreckley of Cambridge University, who was not involved in the study, stated that the findings should be viewed as encouraging early evidence rather than definitive proof.

She stated that larger and longer studies are needed to determine whether preserving muscle leads to improved strength, wellbeing, and long-term health outcomes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Brendan Gabriel from the University of Aberdeen noted that the treatment may not be necessary for every patient. However, he suggested it could benefit people experiencing particularly rapid muscle loss while using GLP-1 medications.

Muscle Health Remains Important During Weight Loss

Health experts continue to recommend regular strength training for people using weight-loss medications. Activities such as cycling, stair climbing, yoga, resistance exercises, and gardening can help strengthen muscles.

In addition, nutrition plays a key role. Research suggests consuming 20 to 40 grams of protein per meal may help maintain or build muscle mass.

Protein-rich foods include meat, fish, beans, lentils, chickpeas, eggs, nuts, and certain dairy products. Therefore, combining exercise with a balanced diet remains an important strategy for protecting muscle health during weight loss.

While Apitegromab shows promise, researchers emphasize that further studies are necessary before the treatment becomes a standard option for people using obesity medications.