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The Pinky Murder Case has entered a new phase after prosecutors reportedly highlighted several weaknesses in the police investigation. The concerns emerged when Sindh Police submitted an interim challan and scrutiny report before the Judicial Magistrate South Court.

The development matters because the Pinky Murder Case involves allegations against Anmol alias Pinky, and prosecutors believe key evidence remains missing. As a result, the court may await additional findings before considering a final challan.

Anmol Pinky Case Faces Challan Objections

Sindh Police submitted an interim challan along with a scrutiny report to the Judicial Magistrate South Court.

However, Deputy District Public Prosecutor Arif Sitai, who is tasked with ensuring prosecution in the case, reportedly raised multiple objections to the investigation report. According to the scrutiny note, significant procedural and evidentiary gaps remain unresolved.

He stated that authorities registered the case nearly one month after the alleged incident. Furthermore, investigators reportedly delayed the submission of the charge sheet by 12 days.

Arif Sitai Highlights Investigation Concerns

According to the prosecutor, the investigating officer failed to gather sufficient information regarding the deceased’s identification.

In addition, the officer allegedly did not secure or collect CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas. Prosecutors noted that digital evidence could have played an important role in establishing possible links between the deceased, the accused, and alleged narcotics networks.

Moreover, the scrutiny report suggested that investigators did not adequately pursue independent eyewitnesses who may have provided valuable testimony.

Sindh Police Await Forensic Findings

The prosecutor also noted that chemical examination reports related to biological samples from the deceased have not yet been received.

Therefore, investigators consider the inquiry incomplete at this stage. Prosecutors recommended collecting additional evidence before proceeding with a final prosecution strategy.

Meanwhile, the pending forensic findings may become an important factor in determining the direction of the case.

Judicial Magistrate South Reviews Case Record

According to the prosecutor’s observations, independent witnesses could have helped clarify whether the deceased was seen purchasing prohibited substances or meeting individuals allegedly linked to the accused.

As the case moves forward, authorities are expected to continue gathering evidence. The interim report has been submitted in accordance with legal requirements, while investigators await forensic reports and the completion of remaining inquiries.

Once the investigation concludes and all forensic results become available, a final challan is expected to be presented before the court.