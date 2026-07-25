Saylani Welfare Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqui urges the government to abolish redundant federal ministries, cut public spending and implement Senate committee recommendations to strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust Chairman Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqui Qadri has welcomed the recommendations of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution, saying the abolition of redundant federal ministries could save Pakistan an estimated Rs4 trillion to Rs5 trillion annually.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Farooqui said reducing unnecessary ministries and controlling excessive government expenditure would help lower Pakistan’s debt burden and ease the economic pressure on citizens.

Calls for lower government spending

Farooqui said Pakistan continues to face serious economic challenges, with high inflation placing a heavy burden on millions of people.

He urged the government to reduce unnecessary public spending instead of repeatedly increasing fuel prices and the cost of essential goods and services.

“Pakistan is a debt-ridden country where millions are already struggling with severe inflation. The government should focus on reducing extravagant expenditure rather than placing additional financial burdens on the public,” he said. Assad Mujtaba launches Clifton City Council 2026 campaign following healthcare recognition

Senate committee recommendations welcomed

The Saylani chairman praised the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution, chaired by Senator Zameer Hussain, for highlighting key governance and fiscal issues.

He urged the federal government to implement the committee’s recommendations promptly and review the structure of federal ministries to improve efficiency and reduce wasteful spending.

Farooqui said operating within constitutional limits and rationalising public expenditure would help reduce Pakistan’s dependence on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while strengthening fiscal stability.

Fair distribution of resources urged

Farooqui also stressed the importance of distributing national resources among the provinces in accordance with the Constitution.

He expressed concern over reports that oil- and gas-producing provinces had not received their full constitutional share despite profits generated by energy companies.

He said ensuring transparency and fairness in resource allocation would strengthen national unity and economic development.

Concern over welfare sector

The Saylani chairman warned that prolonged economic hardship could increase poverty, unemployment and social instability.

He also highlighted the financial challenges facing charitable organisations that provide food, education, healthcare and employment assistance to millions of underprivileged Pakistanis.

Farooqui said weakening welfare institutions due to shrinking resources would have serious consequences for vulnerable communities across the country.

He called on the government to rationalise public expenditure, eliminate redundant ministries and ensure constitutional distribution of national resources to support long-term economic stability.

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