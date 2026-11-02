Furniture Trade Show Draws Huge Crowds to Karachi Expo Centre

The Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026 concluded at Expo Centre Karachi on Sunday after attracting large crowds over three days. Special discounts of more than 50% drew families and buyers seeking wedding and household furniture.

Held from October 30 to November 1 in Hall No. 4, the exhibition brought together leading furniture manufacturers and companies from across Pakistan. Visitors explored a wide range of bedroom sets, sofa sets, dining tables, wedding furniture and other household products.

The discounted prices, modern designs and variety of products remained major attractions throughout the event. Many families showed particular interest in purchasing furniture for weddings and homes.

KCCI and BMG Leaders Attend Closing Ceremony

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Talat Mehmood and Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala attended the closing ceremony as chief guests.

Both business leaders appreciated the organisers and exhibitors for promoting Pakistan’s furniture industry. They also highlighted the sector’s potential to support economic growth, increase exports and create employment.

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Talat Mehmood stressed the importance of strengthening local manufacturing and developing business opportunities. He said modern production techniques, improved product quality and better market access could help the furniture industry expand.

He also highlighted the value of trade exhibitions for manufacturers, traders and entrepreneurs. Such events help businesses build connections, introduce new products and explore opportunities for growth.

Business Leaders Call for Modernisation and Export Growth

Zubair Motiwala emphasised the need to modernise the furniture sector and strengthen its export potential.

He said Pakistani furniture has the craftsmanship, quality and designs needed to compete in international markets. However, stronger branding, modern technology, higher product standards and effective marketing remain important.

He also called for greater support for small and medium-sized manufacturers. Investment and improved access to new markets could help businesses expand production and increase exports.

Furniture Industry Supports Skilled Workers

Rana Waheed, Central Senior President of the All Pakistan Furniture Association, welcomed the strong public response.

He said thousands of skilled workers, craftsmen and labourers depend on Pakistan’s furniture industry. Their skills and dedication contribute to the quality and appeal of locally made products.

He stressed the importance of connecting these workers with wider markets. Greater public access to locally manufactured furniture could create more income and employment opportunities.

Rana Waheed added that organisers plan to hold similar exhibitions in the future. These events would help buyers find quality furniture at affordable prices while giving manufacturers direct access to customers.

Organisers Plan Third Edition on a Larger Scale

Rashid Ansari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Events, expressed satisfaction with the exhibition’s success.

He thanked Karachi residents for their enthusiasm and support. He said the organisers aim to hold such events regularly, allowing customers to explore furniture products under one roof.

Ansari also highlighted the opportunities these exhibitions provide to smaller manufacturers and local craftsmen. They can display their products, reach new customers and develop their businesses.

He announced that plans were underway for the third edition of the Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show. Organisers intend to hold it on a larger scale in the near future.

Local Furniture Industry Gets a Platform

The Roshaan’s sponsored the Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026. Horizon Events organised the exhibition, while Media Hub (Pvt.) Ltd. served as its official media partner.

At the close of the event, organisers thanked the chief guests, exhibitors, furniture association representatives and visitors for their participation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting local manufacturers, skilled workers and craftsmen through future exhibitions. The organisers also highlighted the sector’s potential to create sustainable business and employment opportunities.

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