PTCL Appoints Muhammad Amir Siddiqi as Chief Financial Officer

PTCL CFO: Muhammad Amir Siddiqi appointed to lead the company’s financial strategy.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has appointed Muhammad Amir Siddiqi as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately, following approval by the company’s Board of Directors.

A Fellow Chartered Accountant, Amir brings more than 30 years of professional experience in financial management, strategic planning, treasury, corporate governance and business transformation.

His career includes over two decades in telecommunications, with experience in Pakistan and international markets. He has also worked with professional services firms Ernst & Young (EY) and Deloitte.

Previous Leadership Roles at PTCL Group

Amir previously served as Group Executive Vice President, Financial Planning and Treasury, at PTCL Group from 2013 to 2022.

During this period, he led financial planning, budgeting, funding, treasury and Group-level performance management. He later served as Head of Strategy and Transformation, contributing to corporate strategy, growth planning and business transformation.

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His work included supporting spectrum acquisition and a telecom-sector acquisition in Pakistan. He also helped launch Wireless Data and Flash Fiber broadband services.

Additionally, Amir led Group-wide cost optimisation initiatives. He also spearheaded the integration of PTCL and Ufone’s finance functions at the Group level.

His international experience includes working with Etisalat in the UAE.

Financial Transformation at U Microfinance Bank

Since 2023, Amir has served as CFO of U Microfinance Bank (UBank). He has played a key role in its financial and operational transformation.

His achievements include securing regulatory approval for a capital injection plan worth approximately PKR 15 billion. He also delivered annualised operating cost savings of around PKR 2 billion.

During his tenure, he strengthened financial controls, regulatory compliance and recovery capabilities.

His wider expertise covers mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). He also brings experience in financial reporting and Board-level governance.

Focus on Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

As PTCL’s CFO, Amir will lead the company’s financial strategy and stewardship.

His priorities will include improving financial performance, optimising capital allocation and strengthening governance. He will also focus on operational efficiency and supporting the company’s strategic objectives.

With his extensive understanding of PTCL Group and international telecommunications experience, Amir brings significant financial leadership expertise to the role.

His appointment is expected to support PTCL’s strategic execution, continued growth and long-term value creation.

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