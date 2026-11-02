Zong Brings Regulators, Industry and Academia Together to Strengthen Pakistan’s Cyber Resilience

Cyber Resilience: Zong brings regulators, industry and academia together to discuss Pakistan’s digital security.

Zong has brought together regulators, national cybersecurity authorities, academics and telecom operators to strengthen Pakistan’s digital security and cyber resilience.

The discussions focused on growing cyber threats and the need for stronger cooperation across the digital ecosystem. Participants highlighted shared responsibility, secure infrastructure and collective action to build a safer cyberspace.

The industry session formed part of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) National Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2026. This year’s theme was “Building a Safe, Secure and Resilient Cyberspace.”

Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Member Compliance and Enforcement at PTA, attended as chief guest. Senior officials from PTA, PKCERT, the Ministry of IT and Telecom, regulatory bodies and telecom operators also participated. Zong’s leadership team joined the session.

Zong Highlights Cybersecurity in the 5G and AI Era

Opening the session, Zong Chief Technology Officer Mao Weiliang said cybersecurity must remain central to 5G, artificial intelligence and Pakistan’s wider digital transformation.

He highlighted Zong’s layered security infrastructure, access controls and AI-enabled, round-the-clock security operations.

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“At Zong, our layered security infrastructure, robust access controls and AI-enabled 24/7 security operations strengthen our ability to detect, contain and respond to cyber threats. However, technology alone cannot guarantee security. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and every individual plays a critical role in keeping our networks secure, resilient and trusted,” he said.

Cyber Authorities Call for National Readiness

Director General PKCERT Dr Haider Abbas highlighted the importance of national cyber readiness. He called for sustained collaboration across Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Director General CVD at PTA, Brig. Dr Muhammad Mukaram Khan, also addressed participants. He stressed the need to build a safer and more resilient digital Pakistan.

Experts Discuss Data Protection and AI Security

Zong Executive Director Information Technology Ali Waqas discussed data protection and governance. Head of Information Security Rehan Siddiq explored how AI can strengthen cybersecurity and why organisations must secure AI systems.

Participants also examined emerging digital threats, including phishing, SIM fraud and deepfakes. They highlighted the need for coordinated action and greater awareness to protect users and digital services.

Cybersecurity Supports Zong’s Digital Transformation

Zong described cybersecurity as a strategic priority in its evolution into a Technology Services Enterprise. The company said AI enablement and technology-led services remain central to its growth.

Protecting networks, data and digital platforms is essential to building customer trust, it said. Strong security also supports wider participation in Pakistan’s digital economy, particularly as more people access online services for the first time.

Awareness Campaign Promotes Safer Digital Practices

Throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Week, Zong promoted safer digital practices among customers and employees.

The campaign encouraged responsible online behaviour and greater awareness of cybersecurity risks. It also reinforced the shared responsibility of protecting Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

As Pakistan advances its digital transformation, Zong said it would continue working with regulators and industry partners. The company aims to strengthen cyber resilience, protect digital trust and support an intelligent society where people can connect and participate with confidence.

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