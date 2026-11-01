Sharjeel Memon Criticises MQM Over Threats to Block Karachi Roads

Sharjeel Memon responds to MQM statements over new administrative units and threats to block Karachi roads.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has criticised statements by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders, saying political disagreement does not justify disrupting public movement.

In a statement, Memon said every political party had the right to express its views. However, he warned that threatening to close Shahrah-e-Bhutto and Shahrah-e-Faisal would prevent citizens from using public roads.

He described such threats as undemocratic and said no political party had the right to hold citizens hostage by blocking roads.

Memon Rejects MQM Demand for New Administrative Units

Memon said it was contradictory to discuss the division of Sindh in the name of democracy while also highlighting the benefits of democratic principles.

He said the Sindh Assembly had already expressed its position on the issue of provinces through a resolution. He added that the province already had administrative divisions.

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The minister described MQM’s demand for new administrative units as an attempt to create political confusion.

Minister Responds to MQM’s Political Criticism

Memon also said wearing a Sindhi cap and Ajrak did not make a demand to divide Sindh legitimate.

Responding to criticism about family-based politics, he urged MQM to examine its own democratic practices before questioning others.

He reiterated that political parties could raise demands and express disagreement through democratic means. However, he said they should not disrupt public life or prevent citizens from using major roads.

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