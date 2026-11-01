Rotary District 3271 Names Atiqua Vally Conference Coordinator for ImpactCon 2027

ImpactCon 2027: Atiqua Vally of RCK Centennial appointed Conference Coordinator for Rotary District 3271’s annual conference.

Rotary International District 3271 has introduced Atiqua Vally of Rotary Club of Karachi Centennial (RCK Centennial) as the Conference Coordinator for ImpactCon 2027.

A banking professional and dedicated Rotary member, Vally brings organisational experience and a collaborative approach to the conference team.

As Conference Coordinator, she will support the planning and coordination of conference activities. Her responsibilities will include facilitating teamwork and helping ensure the smooth execution of the district event.

Preparing for ImpactCon 2027

ImpactCon 2027 will bring Rotarians together to strengthen partnerships, encourage fellowship and explore opportunities for community impact.

The conference will take place from April 16 to 18, 2027, at PC Hotel Karachi.

Under the theme “People. Partnerships. Possibilities.”, the event aims to create opportunities for collaboration and meaningful engagement among Rotary members.

District 3271 is preparing its conference team as it works towards delivering the three-day event.

The introduction of Atiqua Vally reflects the district’s focus on teamwork and coordination in preparing for ImpactCon 2027.

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