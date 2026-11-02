Fly Jinnah Launches 15 Weekly Non-Stop Flights to Abu Dhabi from Three Pakistani Cities

Fly Jinnah expands its UAE network with 15 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from three Pakistani cities.

Fly Jinnah has announced new non-stop flights to Abu Dhabi from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The expansion will add 15 weekly flights between Pakistan and the UAE capital.

The airline will launch five weekly flights between Karachi and Abu Dhabi on November 28, 2026. It will introduce five weekly flights from Lahore and five from Islamabad on December 1.

The new routes will give passengers direct access to Abu Dhabi from three major Pakistani cities. They will also expand Fly Jinnah’s international network and strengthen air links between Pakistan and the UAE.

Fly Jinnah Expands UAE Network

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson said the new services marked an important step in the airline’s international expansion.

The spokesperson said direct flights from three Pakistani cities would provide customers with greater travel options. The airline would continue to focus on reliable and value-for-money air travel.

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The new Abu Dhabi routes will complement Fly Jinnah’s existing UAE services. These include non-stop flights between Islamabad and Sharjah, Lahore and Sharjah, and Lahore and Dubai.

The expanded network will offer passengers more options for travel across the UAE.

Airbus A320 Fleet and Onboard Services

Fly Jinnah operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline highlights the aircraft’s comfort and reliability, along with generous economy-class seat pitch.

Passengers can also access several onboard services. These include SkyCafe, which offers snacks, sandwiches and meals at affordable prices.

The airline also provides SkyTime, a free in-flight streaming service. Passengers can stream entertainment directly to their personal devices.

Its Air Rewards loyalty programme allows passengers to earn, transfer and redeem points.

How to Book Fly Jinnah Flights

Customers can book flights through the airline’s official website, www.flyjinnah.com.

They can also contact the call centre at 111-000-035 or make bookings through travel agencies.

About Fly Jinnah

Fly Jinnah is a Pakistani private joint-venture budget airline based in Karachi. It follows the business model operated by Air Arabia, focusing on comfort, reliability and value-for-money air travel.

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