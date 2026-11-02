French Gastronomy Week Opens in Karachi with Gala Dinner at Avari Towers

French Gastronomy: Chef Maxime Delaboudinière opens Good France 2026 with a gala dinner at Avari Towers.

By Sobia Ali

A five-course gala dinner at Avari Towers on Saturday evening marked the opening of Good France / Goût de France 2026 in Karachi. The citywide celebration of French cuisine continues until November 8.

Alliance Française de Karachi is organising the festival with support from the Embassy of France in Pakistan and Nestlé Professional. Visiting French chef Maxime Delaboudinière prepared the opening dinner, which was priced at Rs17,000 per person.

The event attracted Avari Towers’ Cluster General Manager, diplomats from Germany, Italy and Russia, and members of Karachi’s social and business communities.

French and Pakistani Representatives Introduce the Festival

Earlier in the evening, the hotel hosted a press briefing at 5:30 pm.

Marc Piton, Head of the Cultural Department at the French Embassy, opened the briefing. Philippe Duclerc, Head of Avari Towers Karachi, introduced the hotel.

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Emmanuel Breurec, Director of Alliance Française de Karachi, then outlined the festival programme and its celebration of French culinary traditions.

Good France Celebrates French Cuisine Worldwide

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and renowned chef Alain Ducasse launched Good France in 2015.

During its first edition, more than 1,300 restaurants across approximately 150 countries served French-inspired menus on the same day.

Since then, French embassies and Alliances Françaises worldwide have organised local editions. These events promote French cuisine, culinary heritage and international cultural exchange.

Visiting Chef Brings Nearly 20 Years of Experience

Chef Maxime Delaboudinière brings nearly 20 years of culinary experience to the Karachi festival.

His career includes work at several Parisian restaurants, including Le Bon Georges, Le Cochon Gaulois and Le Métropolitain.

Since June 2024, he has served as Executive Chef and Director of Restaurant Duvin, a Parisian bistro.

During his Pakistan visit, Delaboudinière will explore Karachi’s local fish market and Empress Market. He will also demonstrate his cooking skills on Hum Masala TV.

The chef will further conduct a workshop at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management.

Five Karachi Restaurants Join French Gastronomy Week

French Gastronomy Week runs from November 1 to 8. Five restaurants will offer special French-inspired menus during the celebration.

The participating restaurants are:

Côte Rôtie

PAUL Bakery & Café

Feyaa

Okra

Olive Tree Bistro

The initiative gives Karachi residents an opportunity to explore French culinary traditions through participating restaurants.

Through its gala dinner, chef-led activities and restaurant collaborations, Good France 2026 brings French gastronomy closer to Karachi’s food enthusiasts while strengthening cultural connections between France and Pakistan.

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