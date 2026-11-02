November 3, 2026

All Nazimabad Real Estate Association Holds Oath-Taking Ceremony in Karachi

Web Desk November 2, 2026
- Nazimabad Real Estate Association oath-taking ceremony attended by Raheel Haroon, real estate representatives and business leaders in Karachi.

Nazimabad Real Estate: Newly elected cabinet members celebrate their oath-taking ceremony in Karachi.

The All Nazimabad Real Estate Association (Registered No. 064) held its oath-taking ceremony in Karachi, attracting representatives of various real estate associations, trade bodies and social organisations.

Office-bearers of several area-based associations attended the event. Members of the business community and social leaders also joined the ceremony to congratulate the newly elected cabinet.

Raheel Haroon Praises Association’s Performance

Addressing the gathering, All Karachi Realtors Association Chairman Raheel Haroon praised the performance and organisational role of the All Nazimabad Real Estate Association.

He said the association held its elections every two years within the ????????? schedule. He described it as one of Karachi’s strong real estate associations.

Haroon said the association consistently supported real estate professionals during difficult times. He added that it stood alongside its members and raised their concerns with government authorities.

Congratulations to Newly Elected Cabinet

Raheel Haroon congratulated the newly elected cabinet on assuming its responsibilities. He also commended the association’s leadership and members for their continued efforts to strengthen the real estate community.

The ceremony brought together representatives from different parts of Karachi. It also provided an opportunity for real estate professionals, business representatives and community leaders to exchange views and strengthen cooperation.

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