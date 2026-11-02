Bank Alfalah Becomes First Pakistani Bank to Go Live with SWIFT Cross-Border Payments Initiative

SWIFT Payments: Bank Alfalah becomes Pakistan’s first bank to launch the new cross-border payments initiative.

Bank Alfalah has become the first bank in Pakistan to go live with SWIFT’s new cross-border payments initiative. The bank also ranks among the first financial institutions globally to implement the service.

The initiative aims to make international money transfers faster, more transparent and more predictable. It introduces common processing standards and service commitments among participating financial institutions.

These measures address longstanding challenges in international payments, including delays, unexpected deductions, unclear charges and limited transaction visibility.

Initial Service Connects Kuwait with Pakistan

Bank Alfalah’s initial implementation covers international payments originating from Kuwait and reaching beneficiaries in Pakistan.

The service offers several improvements for customers sending money across borders:

Faster transfers, with payments reaching beneficiaries within minutes in many cases.

Upfront disclosure of transaction fees and exchange rates.

Full-value delivery without unexpected deductions.

End-to-end tracking throughout the payment process.

These features aim to give customers greater control and visibility over their international transfers.

SWIFT Initiative Supports Global Payment Standards

More than 60 banks across 25 countries support SWIFT’s initiative. Their participation aims to establish greater consistency and transparency across the global payments ecosystem.

Under the new framework, transfers can reach beneficiaries within minutes in many cases. Instant delivery is also possible where local banking systems support it.

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Customers can see applicable fees and exchange rates before initiating transactions. End-to-end tracking also helps them follow payments from initiation to receipt.

Pakistan’s Remittance Market Highlights Importance

The initiative carries particular significance for Pakistan, where remittance inflows exceeded USD 41 billion in FY2026, according to the figures cited in the bank’s announcement.

International transfers support individuals, families and businesses across the country. More reliable payment services can also improve the experience of customers receiving money from overseas.

Bank Alfalah Highlights Commitment to International Banking

Farooq Ahmed Khan, Group Head – Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business at Bank Alfalah, said the development reflected the bank’s commitment to improving Pakistan’s international payments ecosystem.

“Going live with SWIFT’s new cross-border payments initiative reflects Bank Alfalah’s continued commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s international payments ecosystem through innovation, global collaboration and enhanced service standards.

“By bringing greater speed, transparency and predictability to international transactions, we are working to deliver a more seamless and reliable experience for our customers while supporting the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

“This milestone also reinforces our focus on adopting global best practices and contributing to a more connected and efficient financial ecosystem,” he said.

Bank Alfalah said the development strengthened its international payments capabilities through global collaboration and evolving financial services standards.

The initiative aims to make cross-border transactions more straightforward and dependable for customers in Pakistan.

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