BERLIN – The World’s renowned exhibition of Fruits & Vegetables – “Fruit Logistica” has recently concluded in Berlin (Germany). Eight Pakistani companies set up their stalls while TDAP also established a national Pavilion in the exhibition. More than fifty Pakistani delegates participated in this mega event. The participating companies received an overwhelming response from foreign buyers.

The buyers from the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, displayed immense interest in Pakistani Kinnow, Dates, Potato, Onion, Green Vegetables, and mango and value-added products of fruits, mango pulp, Guava Pulp, Apple Juice concentrate for the forthcoming season to follow.

According to Waheed Ahmed, the Patron-in-Chief, All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) set up a very attractive Pavilion in Hall # 26 which remained the focus of attraction by the foreign buyers. Foreign buyers expressed deep interest in the purchase of Fruits, Vegetables, and value-added products worth USD 25 million.

However, due to quality issues & various agriculture diseases, the export is expected to remain between USD 12 – 15 million. Export to the European market is also likely to encounter problems. On the other hands despite the bumper crop of Kinnow this year, the quality issues are likely to restrict export.

Due to these issues, Pakistani exporters have put a “self-imposed ban” on the export of Kinnow to the EU market and it’s also becoming increasingly difficult to honor the commitment of export orders due to Kinnow being infected with various diseases.

Most of the Chinese stalls gave “deserted look” this year and participation by the Chinese delegates were significantly low besides lesser participation from other countries in “Fruit Logistica”. Experts participating in the exhibition expressed fear that the Corona Virus is likely to have a serious negative impact on International trade leading to a significant reduction in the volume of fruits, vegetables, and foods.

Green House technology related to Climatic change and Hydroponics technology which cultivates green leaves vegetables on water remained the center of attraction. The companies providing Green House technology & Hydroponics Technology was of the view that with the assistance of greenhouse technology the crops can be protected against the strong winds and insects getting along with the winds besides providing a safeguard against high temperatures and heavy rains.

Similarly with the assistance of Hydro phonics technology within a short period of three weeks green leaves’ vegetables of high quality can be cultivated. The vegetables obtained by the use of Hydroponics technology can not only meet local market requirements but it can also be exported to generate valuable foreign exchange for the country.

A participating company of the Netherlands producing hydroponics technology has offered to provide Hydroponics technology and similar companies providing greenhouse technology and related – products have shown keen interest in providing greenhouse technology to Pakistan for the cultivation of Agri -produces, in “Fruit Logistica”.

Waheed has stressed upon the Federal & Provincial Govts that to bring cultivation of fruits & vegetables as per International standards, Research & Development (R & D) shall be given due attention, it deserves.

Lack of awareness on part of farmers about modern techniques of cultivation particularly excessive spray of pesticides on vegetables is an alarming issue for the health of consumers. Simultaneously the issue to export Pakistani agri-produces in the International market is also increasing – Waheed deplored

