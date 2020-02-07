Team EBM with family actively supporting the cause at 5th SOP Marathon
SPORTS

EBM Champions Inclusivity as the Official Sponsors for the 5th SOP Unified Marathon

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – As a part of their drive to instill tolerance and acceptance of differently-abled people within society, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) Pakistan’s leading biscuit brand, became the official sponsors for Special Olympics Pakistan’s Unified Marathon. The goal of this partnership was to promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

  • Shahzain Munir – Director EBM rewarding the winner at 5th SOP Marathon

Known as one of Karachi’s biggest initiatives for greater inclusion and empowerment, the marathon is held every year to help spread awareness and encourage understanding of people with such disabilities. The event, which took place on 5th February 2020 at Moin Khan Academy, DHA Sports Complex, Karachi, entailed a 21K Half Marathon, a 10KM|5KM as well as a 1KM Unified Walk.

“The Special Olympics Marathon embraces diversity and inclusion which are values that EBM wholeheartedly shares. It is, thus, an honor to participate in this cause as it heralds the beginning of a new era of creating a place of understanding and support for everyone. This is something we have and continue to strive for as a company” said Shahzain Munir, the Director of EBM.

Ever since its inception, EBM has been extremely outspoken about its passion of helping the community as well as spreading the message of inclusion that is unencumbered by gender, age, or ability. It has always endeavored to promote causes that are in line with the company’s vision and mission which is why EBM employees were also seen attending the marathon in great numbers as volunteers.

Muhammad Saleem
