Folarin Balogun: FIFA Lifts Suspension Ahead of USA’s World Cup Clash

Folarin Balogun is available for the United States after FIFA suspended his automatic World Cup ban.

Decision to overturn the striker’s automatic one-match ban sparks controversy, while reports claim President Donald Trump urged FIFA to review the case.

SEATTLE: Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play for the United States in its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium after FIFA suspended the implementation of his automatic one-match ban, prompting widespread debate over the decision.

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, Brazilian referee Raphael Claus issued a straight red card for serious foul play after concluding that the striker’s challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic warranted a dismissal.

Under FIFA’s disciplinary rules, a straight red card normally carries an automatic one-match suspension. However, FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun’s suspension had been suspended for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, making him eligible for selection against Belgium.

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The decision has generated controversy after multiple media reports claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the suspension. According to those reports, the White House also submitted additional material for consideration before FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee reached its decision. FIFA has not publicly confirmed that political intervention influenced the ruling.

Trump welcomed the outcome in a post on his Truth Social platform, thanking FIFA for what he described as correcting an injustice.

The Belgian Royal Football Association criticised FIFA’s decision, saying it was surprised by the reversal and arguing that the move appeared inconsistent with the governing body’s disciplinary regulations. The federation said it was examining its legal options.

The controversy comes as the United States prepares to face Belgium in a crucial Round of 16 fixture, with Balogun now available to strengthen the American attack.

FIFA has cited Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code as the legal basis for suspending the enforcement of the sanction, although the decision has continued to attract scrutiny from football officials and supporters.

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