Trailer Accident: Teenage Motorcyclist Killed in Karachi’s Mauripur

Police investigate the scene of a fatal trailer accident near Pakistan Marine Academy in Karachi.

Police seize the trailer and launch a search for the driver after the fatal collision near Pakistan Marine Academy.

KARACHI: Trailer Accident claimed the life of a teenage motorcyclist and left another man injured after a collision near the Pakistan Marine Academy in the Mauripur area on Monday.

According to rescue officials, the trailer struck a motorcycle, killing 14-year-old Shamsu, son of Ziaullah Khan, at the scene. Another motorcyclist, 28-year-old Azmatullah, sustained injuries and was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

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Edhi Foundation volunteers transported the victim’s body and the injured man to the hospital to complete legal formalities.

Mauripur Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Khan said the trailer driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police have taken the trailer into custody and moved it to the police station while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

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