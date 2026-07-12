Focus Keyword: Cancer Report: WHO Warns Global Cases Could Reach 35 Million by 2050

The latest global cancer report warns of rising cases and widening gaps in access to treatment worldwide.

The latest global cancer report highlights rising cases, widening treatment inequalities and growing concerns over the disease’s health, social and economic impact worldwide.

Cancer Report: The latest global assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) warns that the global burden of cancer is rising rapidly, with annual new cases projected to reach 35 million by 2050 if current trends continue.

According to the Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, around 20.6 million new cancer cases and 10 million deaths are recorded worldwide each year. The report estimates that more than 26,000 people die from cancer every day, making it the world’s second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.

The report also states that one in five people is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, underscoring the growing impact of the disease on global public health.

Experts attribute the increasing number of cases to several factors, including population growth, ageing, environmental pollution, unhealthy lifestyles and infections, all of which contribute to a higher cancer risk.

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In Pakistan, the report highlights a significant health challenge. An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 children develop cancer every year, while more than 30,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. More than 15,000 women reportedly die from the disease each year.

The report also identifies cervical cancer as the third most common cancer among Pakistani women, with approximately 5,000 new cases reported annually.

Health experts warned that delayed diagnosis, limited access to treatment and weak healthcare systems continue to drive high mortality rates, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The report highlights major disparities in cancer care. It says the five-year survival rate for breast cancer reaches 87% in high-income countries, compared with 42% in lower-income nations.

A similar gap exists in childhood cancer treatment. Survival rates exceed 80% in wealthier countries, while they remain below 30% in many low-income nations because of limited access to medicines, radiotherapy and specialist care.

Beyond its health impact, the report says cancer has become a growing economic and social challenge. Nearly 45% of patients experience severe financial hardship during treatment, while more than half face mental health problems linked to the disease.

The WHO and IARC urged governments to strengthen cancer prevention programmes, expand early screening, improve access to treatment and invest in healthcare systems to reduce the growing global burden of cancer.

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