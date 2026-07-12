July 12, 2026

Focus Keyword: Karachi Weather: Hot and Humid Conditions with Light Drizzle Expected

Web Desk July 12, 2026

The Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies, strong winds and possible light drizzle during the night and early morning in Pakistan’s financial hub.

Cloudy skies over Karachi as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts hot, humid weather and light drizzle.

Partly cloudy skies and humid weather are expected across Karachi, with light drizzle possible during the night.

Karachi Weather is expected to remain hot and humid on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies, strong winds and the possibility of light drizzle during the night and early morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said the city’s maximum temperature is likely to range between 33°C and 35°C, while weather conditions will remain warm and humid throughout the day.

Officials also forecast intermittent light drizzle during the late-night and early morning hours, which could provide temporary relief from the humid conditions.

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On Saturday, Karachi recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C, while the minimum temperature on Sunday morning was 28.5°C, the PMD said.

The department advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours as warm and humid weather continues across the city.

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