Pakistan’s top squash players dominate the pre-quarter-finals as the $41,000 international championship heads into the last eight in Karachi.

PN Fleet Club Open International Squash Championship moved into the quarter-final stage after Pakistan’s top seeds Noor Zaman, Asim Khan, Hamza Khan and Nasir Iqbal secured impressive victories in Karachi. The pre-quarter-final matches, played at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, showcased strong performances from the home players as they advanced in the $41,000 international tournament.

Top seed Asim Khan defeated Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai 3-1 to book his place in the last eight. Noor Zaman also progressed comfortably, beating Brazil’s Diego Gobbi in straight games (3-0).

Former World Junior Champion Hamza Khan survived a tough five-game contest against Switzerland’s David Bernet, clinching a 3-2 victory after a hard-fought battle.

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Meanwhile, Nasir Iqbal delivered one of the most convincing performances of the day by defeating Egypt’s Yassin Shoudy in straight games (3-0) to secure his quarter-final berth.

The championship, organised by the Sindh Squash Association, carries a total prize purse of $41,000 and has attracted international players from several countries.

The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday, with an all-Pakistan clash between top seed Noor Zaman and Asim Khan. Another highly anticipated encounter will see Hamza Khan face fellow Pakistani Nasir Iqbal for a place in the semi-finals.

The strong showing by Pakistan’s leading players has boosted hopes of a home champion as the tournament enters its decisive stages.

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