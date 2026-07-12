Regional Peace: Dar, Iranian FM Urge De-escalation as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Pakistan and Iran reaffirm their commitment to diplomacy during high-level talks.

Pakistan and Iran reaffirm support for diplomacy, restraint and continued dialogue as regional tensions deepen following renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Regional Peace remained at the centre of diplomatic efforts as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke by telephone with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, reaffirming the need for restraint and dialogue amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the two foreign ministers reviewed the evolving regional situation and expressed concern over the latest developments.

Dar urged all parties to follow the path of de-escalation and honour the commitments outlined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June 2026. He stressed that restraint is essential to prevent further instability.

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The conversation came after renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran. An interim ceasefire agreement brokered with Pakistan’s mediation had created a 60-day window for negotiations on a permanent settlement. However, indirect talks held in Qatar ended without progress. Soon afterwards, the United States launched a new round of military strikes against Iran.

Iran responded by announcing attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed it had shot down a US MQ-9 drone during the operation. Bahrain later said its armed forces had successfully intercepted the Iranian attacks.

Dar reiterated that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only effective means of resolving disputes and securing lasting peace across the region. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing a constructive role in supporting regional peace and stability.

According to MoFA, both foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact as the situation develops.

The latest diplomatic engagement follows a series of high-level contacts by Pakistan’s leadership. On Saturday, Dar also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Both ministers expressed deep concern over the renewed escalation despite the Islamabad peace memorandum and called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate telephone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During his discussion with President Pezeshkian, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and pledged continued support for diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability. He urged Iran and all relevant parties to avoid actions that could reverse the progress made in recent months.

President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan’s senior leadership for attending the funeral prayers and burial of the late Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

In his separate call with Qatar’s emir, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the people of Qatar following recent attacks and stressed that sustained diplomatic engagement and meaningful dialogue remain essential for achieving lasting regional peace.

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