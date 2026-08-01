The 40-year-old media body announces a fresh membership campaign, August elections, and plans to strengthen its role in Pakistan’s entertainment journalism.

KARACHI — The Film Journalists community in Pakistan is set for a new chapter after the Pakistan Film & TV Journalists Association announced a series of key initiatives aimed at revitalising the four-decade-old organisation. During a meeting held at the Karachi Press Club, members from electronic, print, and digital media gathered to discuss the association’s future, with the leadership unveiling plans to expand membership, hold democratic elections, and restore the organisation’s active role in the country’s entertainment industry.

The meeting was chaired by President Abdul Wasi Qureshi and attended by Chairman Athar Javed Sufi alongside a large number of senior members. The leadership described the gathering as an important step towards rebuilding the association and increasing participation from journalists representing all forms of media.

Film Journalists will have the opportunity to become part of the organisation through a newly launched membership campaign designed to encourage young reporters and media professionals to join the association. The initiative aims to broaden representation and bring fresh voices into the organisation.

The association also announced that elections for its new office-bearers will be held during the last week of August 2026, with members electing the leadership through a democratic voting process. In addition, the next general meeting has been scheduled for August 8, 2026, where members will review proposals intended to improve the association’s performance and strengthen its role within Pakistan’s media landscape.

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Addressing the meeting, President Abdul Wasi Qureshi and Chairman Athar Javed Sufi said the association has a distinguished history, with many renowned entertainment journalists having been associated with it over the past four decades. They acknowledged that the organisation had remained relatively inactive in recent years but expressed confidence that collective efforts by members would restore its credibility and influence.

Participants also submitted a range of proposals aimed at modernising the association and making it more responsive to the changing needs of the media industry. These recommendations will be discussed in detail during the upcoming meeting.

Among those attending were senior journalists Aslam Mehmood Dehlvi, Nasir Khan, S.M. Shakir, Karam Shah, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Mustafa Mallah, Ashraf Memon, Maqbool Ahmed Burfat, Rashid Fatmi and Aslam Rajput, along with other members of the organisation.

The meeting concluded with prayers for members of the media and entertainment fraternity who recently passed away, including singers Jamal Akbar and Shahid Khan, actors Khalid Nizami and Shahid Sachwani, comedian Zia Zarif, Saleem Ilyas Rushdi, veteran sports journalist Qamar Ahmed, and the sister-in-law of senior member Naeem Habib.

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