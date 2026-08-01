August 1, 2026

Pakistan Maritime Security launches Vessel Monitoring System to strengthen coastal security

Web Desk August 1, 2026

New agreement aims to improve maritime surveillance, protect fishermen and enhance the sustainable management of Pakistan’s marine resources.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency signs the Vessel Monitoring System agreement to enhance maritime surveillance and coastal security.

Officials witness the signing of Pakistan's Vessel Monitoring System agreement in Karachi.

Vessel Monitoring System will soon become part of Pakistan’s maritime security infrastructure after the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) signed a landmark agreement to install the advanced monitoring platform. Officials say the project marks a significant step towards strengthening coastal surveillance, improving maritime awareness and safeguarding the country’s strategic sea interests.

The signing ceremony took place at Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Headquarters in Karachi, where the Secretary of Defence attended as the chief guest. Representatives from federal and provincial governments, along with senior maritime officials, also participated in the event.

Officials said the Vessel Monitoring System will enhance Pakistan’s ability to monitor maritime activity in real time, improve operational coordination and strengthen the country’s overall maritime security framework.

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The project also aims to improve the safety and security of fishermen by enabling authorities to track fishing vessels more effectively. In addition, the system will support better maritime domain awareness and promote the sustainable use of Pakistan’s marine resources.

According to PMSA, the modern monitoring technology will help protect Pakistan’s maritime interests, secure critical sea resources and improve the country’s response to maritime security challenges.

Officials described the agreement as a major milestone in advancing Pakistan’s maritime capabilities and supporting national efforts to strengthen internal and external maritime security through modern technology.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency reaffirmed its commitment to adopting advanced systems that enhance coastal security, protect national maritime interests and contribute to the long-term development of the country’s maritime sector.

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