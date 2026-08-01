The IHRI Centre has officially opened its new Vocational & Wellness Centre, marking another milestone in its mission to empower individuals with special needs through education, skill development, and holistic support. The inauguration reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to creating inclusive opportunities that help participants build confidence, independence, and practical abilities for everyday life.

The organisation expressed gratitude for reaching another important achievement, describing the new centre as a significant step towards expanding services for individuals with special needs. The facility has been designed to provide a supportive learning environment where students can develop practical and vocational skills while improving their overall well-being.

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The IHRI Centre offers a range of vocational training programmes covering practical trades that enable students to learn new skills and strengthen their self-confidence. The initiative is intended to help participants become more self-reliant, contribute more actively within their homes and communities, and enhance their readiness for future employment.

Alongside vocational education, the centre also focuses on wellness and personal development to support the overall growth of its students. By combining technical training with holistic care, the programme aims to prepare individuals for meaningful opportunities in the corporate and business sectors while encouraging greater social inclusion.

The launch of the Vocational & Wellness Centre reinforces IHRI’s long-term vision of creating sustainable pathways for individuals with special needs, ensuring they have access to education, skill-building, and opportunities that enable them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

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