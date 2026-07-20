Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nahal Hashmi hosts a live screening of the FIFA World Cup Final at Governor House Karachi.

Governor Syed Muhammad Nahal Hashmi congratulates Spain on its World Cup victory and reaffirms support for sports and youth development.

FIFA World Cup Final celebrations brought together diplomats, government officials, football fans and families as Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nahal Hashmi hosted a live screening of the championship match on a giant screen at Governor House Karachi.

The event attracted a large number of diplomats, distinguished guests, young people, women, children and football enthusiasts, who gathered to watch the final in a festive atmosphere.

Addressing the audience, Governor Nahal Hashmi said promoting sports and encouraging healthy activities among young people remain key priorities of the government.

He said events of this nature help promote sports, strengthen public participation and create a positive social environment.

The governor congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup, praising the team for its outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

He said Spain displayed exceptional skill, excellent teamwork and a high standard of football on its way to lifting the trophy.

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Governor Nahal Hashmi also praised Argentina, saying both teams produced a world-class contest that provided football fans with a memorable and exciting final.

He reaffirmed that Governor House would remain open to the public for sports and youth-focused activities. He added that similar events would continue to encourage community engagement and healthy recreation.

Football supporters enthusiastically cheered for their favourite teams and enjoyed the championship match in a vibrant atmosphere.

During the ceremony, the governor presented commemorative shields to members of Pakistan’s national football team in recognition of their contributions to the sport.

He described Pakistan’s football players as valuable national assets and stressed the importance of encouraging talented athletes.

The governor expressed hope that football in Pakistan would continue to grow and that national players would achieve greater success on the international stage.

Among those attending the event were Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Fahad Haroon, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Saqib Sadaqat, Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Sindh Coordinator Fahad Shafiq, ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi, Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi, film star Javed Sheikh, Ahmed Chinoy, and other distinguished guests.

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