July 25, 2026

Revenue Cycle Management skills could open global jobs as PM Youth Programme explores partnership with US healthcare firm

Web Desk July 24, 2026

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad discusses collaboration with Physicians Revenue Group to train Pakistani youth for international healthcare outsourcing careers.

Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad visits Physicians Revenue Group to discuss Revenue Cycle Management training for Pakistani youth.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad meets Physicians Revenue Group officials to discuss youth skills development.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad, has explored a partnership with a United States-based healthcare outsourcing company to help Pakistani youth gain globally recognised skills in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).

Behtar Qadam campaign reaches 90,000 people across Punjab, boosting maternal and child health awareness

Rana Mashhood visited the offices of Physicians Revenue Group (PRG), a healthcare outsourcing company specialising in Revenue Cycle Management and healthcare business process services.

Partnership focuses on digital skills

During the meeting, PRG’s leadership briefed the chairman on the company’s operations. They also discussed opportunities for future business collaboration.

Rana Mashhood highlighted the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme as the government’s flagship initiative for youth empowerment. He said the programme supports skills development, employment, entrepreneurship, education and digital inclusion.

He also outlined the Country Destination Programme, which aims to connect Pakistan’s skilled workforce with international employment opportunities.

Training for international healthcare careers

Both sides explored ways to jointly develop specialised training programmes in IT-enabled services, with a strong focus on Revenue Cycle Management.

The proposed courses will prepare young Pakistanis for careers in the global healthcare outsourcing industry. The training will provide practical, industry-focused skills that match international market requirements.

Officials said the initiative could improve employability while helping Pakistan expand its digital services exports.

Supporting Pakistan’s digital economy

The proposed collaboration aims to create a skilled workforce capable of meeting the talent needs of international employers.

Officials believe stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors can create new employment opportunities for young Pakistanis and strengthen the country’s position in the global digital economy.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Healthcare professionals and Rotary leaders conduct a Mental Health and Oral Health Awareness Session for students at ILMA University in Karachi.

Mental Health and oral wellness take centre stage at ILMA University awareness session

Web Desk July 24, 2026
Citizens participate in a Behtar Qadam awareness session promoting maternal and child health in Punjab.

Behtar Qadam campaign reaches 90,000 people across Punjab, boosting maternal and child health awareness

Web Desk July 24, 2026
Featured Image ALT Text: Visitors explore the Dr Essa Laboratory booth during Healthcare Expo 2026 in Karachi.

Healthcare Expo 2026: Dr Essa Laboratory Showcases Diagnostic Services on Opening Day

Web Desk July 24, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com