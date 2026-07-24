Revenue Cycle Management skills could open global jobs as PM Youth Programme explores partnership with US healthcare firm

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad discusses collaboration with Physicians Revenue Group to train Pakistani youth for international healthcare outsourcing careers.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad, has explored a partnership with a United States-based healthcare outsourcing company to help Pakistani youth gain globally recognised skills in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).

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Rana Mashhood visited the offices of Physicians Revenue Group (PRG), a healthcare outsourcing company specialising in Revenue Cycle Management and healthcare business process services.

Partnership focuses on digital skills

During the meeting, PRG’s leadership briefed the chairman on the company’s operations. They also discussed opportunities for future business collaboration.

Rana Mashhood highlighted the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme as the government’s flagship initiative for youth empowerment. He said the programme supports skills development, employment, entrepreneurship, education and digital inclusion.

He also outlined the Country Destination Programme, which aims to connect Pakistan’s skilled workforce with international employment opportunities.

Training for international healthcare careers

Both sides explored ways to jointly develop specialised training programmes in IT-enabled services, with a strong focus on Revenue Cycle Management.

The proposed courses will prepare young Pakistanis for careers in the global healthcare outsourcing industry. The training will provide practical, industry-focused skills that match international market requirements.

Officials said the initiative could improve employability while helping Pakistan expand its digital services exports.

Supporting Pakistan’s digital economy

The proposed collaboration aims to create a skilled workforce capable of meeting the talent needs of international employers.

Officials believe stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors can create new employment opportunities for young Pakistanis and strengthen the country’s position in the global digital economy.

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