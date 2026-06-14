A major FIA action was carried out at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, where immigration officers offloaded a passenger attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia using suspected fake documents.

According to FIA Immigration officials, the passenger was stopped during routine document verification. The case highlights increasing scrutiny at international departure points in Pakistan.

The FIA action was taken after inconsistencies were detected in the travel documents presented by the passenger.

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FIA action fake driving license detection

During the FIA action, officials found that the driving license presented by the passenger was suspicious. The identity card number on the license did not match the passenger’s original CNIC.

When the QR code was scanned, it reportedly showed details belonging to another unknown individual. This discrepancy strengthened suspicions of document forgery.

Officials confirmed that the passenger was immediately offloaded from the flight to Saudi Arabia.

FIA action Saudi Arabia work visa case

The FIA action involved a passenger traveling on a work visa as a driver to Saudi Arabia. The individual also had protector clearance, which is required for overseas employment.

However, during verification, inconsistencies in documentation led to further investigation. Authorities stated that the case is linked to possible organized facilitation networks.

This raised concerns about the use of fake documentation for overseas employment migration.

FIA action agent involvement revealed

The FIA action investigation revealed that the passenger allegedly obtained the fake driving license through an agent based in Rawalpindi.

The passenger reportedly admitted during initial questioning that he had never applied for a driving license personally.

He also stated that his Saudi work visa was arranged through another agent, while his protector clearance was obtained through a separate overseas employment company.

FIA action human trafficking probe Karachi

The FIA action case has now been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further investigation.

Officials believe the incident may be part of a wider network involved in facilitating illegal or fraudulent overseas travel documentation.

Further legal action and investigation are underway as authorities continue to probe the role of agents and intermediaries involved in the case.