July 27, 2026

Murad Ali Shah, Gilgit-Baltistan CM strengthen partnership on climate and revenue reforms

Web Desk July 26, 2026

Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan agree to deepen inter-provincial cooperation through joint initiatives on sustainable development, public-private partnerships and governance reforms.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah holds a virtual meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Advocate Amjad Hussain.

Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan leaders meet virtually to advance joint development initiatives.

KARACHI, July 25, 2026: Murad Ali Shah and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Advocate Amjad Hussain held a virtual meeting on Saturday, reaffirming their commitment to stronger inter-provincial cooperation through joint efforts in governance, climate resilience and sustainable development.

During the meeting, the two chief ministers discussed ways to expand collaboration in revenue reforms, public-private partnerships (PPPs), climate-resilient housing and other development initiatives aimed at improving public services and strengthening institutional capacity.

The leaders emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise and best practices between Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan to address common development challenges and promote inclusive economic growth.

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They also explored opportunities to work together on climate adaptation projects, recognizing the growing need for resilient infrastructure and sustainable housing in the face of increasing environmental risks.

The discussion highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating development projects, improving investment opportunities and enhancing service delivery across both regions.

Both chief ministers reaffirmed their commitment to building stronger institutional ties and maintaining close coordination to implement reforms that support long-term economic stability and sustainable development.

The virtual meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation through regular engagement and joint initiatives designed to benefit the people of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

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