July 28, 2026

Petrol Price Drops by Re1 as Diesel Becomes Costlier Under New OGRA Rates

Web Desk July 28, 2026

The government lowers petrol prices by Re1 per litre while raising high-speed diesel by Rs3.37, with the revised fuel rates taking effect from July 28.

Fuel station display showing updated petrol and diesel prices after OGRA's latest announcement.

Fuel prices revised as OGRA announces new petrol and diesel rates effective July 28.

ISLAMABAD, July 27, 2026: Pakistan’s Petrol Price has been reduced by Re1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has increased by Rs3.37 per litre under the latest fuel price revision announced by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, the revised prices will take effect from July 28, 2026.

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Under the new rates, the price of petrol has fallen from Rs335.18 to Rs334.18 per litre. Moreover, the government has increased the price of high-speed diesel from Rs383.46 to Rs386.83 per litre.

The latest revision reflects the government’s periodic review of petroleum prices based on international oil market trends and other pricing factors.

Motorists using petrol will receive modest relief at fuel stations. However, transport operators and industries that rely on diesel are likely to face higher fuel costs following the increase in HSD prices.

The revised prices will remain in effect until the next government review of petroleum products.

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