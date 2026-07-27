July 28, 2026

Strong Bones Start Earlier Than You Think: The Foods That Help Protect Bone Health for Life

Web Desk July 28, 2026

Experts say building bone strength begins in childhood, but the right diet and regular exercise can reduce fracture risk and support healthy bones at every age.

A selection of dairy products, fish, chia seeds, tofu, and leafy greens that support healthy bones.

Calcium-rich foods and regular exercise help maintain strong bones throughout life.

LONDON, July 27, 2026: Bone Health begins long before old age, and experts say the foods people eat throughout life play a critical role in keeping bones strong and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Many people associate strong bones with drinking milk during childhood. However, health specialists say bone strength depends on building a solid bone reserve during childhood and early adulthood. After reaching peak bone density in early adulthood, bones gradually lose density with age.

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According to experts, osteoporosis affects around 500 million people worldwide. The condition weakens bones, often without symptoms, until a fracture occurs. Moreover, hip fractures remain one of the most serious complications among older adults and can lead to life-threatening health problems.

Women face a higher risk of osteoporosis after menopause because declining estrogen levels accelerate bone loss. Nevertheless, men also develop osteoporosis, particularly as life expectancy increases.

Nutrition experts say calcium, vitamin D, protein, magnesium, vitamin K, phosphorus, and zinc work together to maintain healthy bones and muscles. Therefore, eating a balanced diet is just as important as staying physically active.

Dairy Foods Remain a Strong Source of Calcium

Milk, yoghurt, and cheese continue to rank among the best natural sources of calcium and protein. Research involving more than 7,000 older adults found that higher dairy intake reduced the risk of falls by 11% and hip fractures by 46% over two years.

Soy Foods Support Bone Strength

Tofu, edamame, and tempeh provide calcium and plant compounds called isoflavones, which may help preserve bone density, particularly in postmenopausal women. In addition, fermented soy products improve calcium absorption.

Chia Seeds Deliver Essential Minerals

Chia seeds contain calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and support healthy bone formation. Although animal studies have shown promising results, researchers say more human studies are needed.

Dried Fruits Offer More Than Natural Sweetness

Prunes, figs, and apricots supply calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants that may slow bone loss. Furthermore, studies suggest women who eat prunes regularly experience less bone loss than those who do not.

Canned Fish Boost Calcium and Vitamin D

Sardines and canned salmon provide calcium, vitamin D, and high-quality protein. These nutrients strengthen bones, preserve muscle mass, and reduce the risk of falls and fractures.

Supplements May Not Suit Everyone

Experts advise people to obtain nutrients from food whenever possible. While vitamin D supplements may benefit older adults and those with limited sun exposure, excessive intake offers no additional advantage and may even increase health risks. Likewise, doctors recommend calcium supplements only when dietary intake remains insufficient.

Nutrition specialists also note that vegans can meet their calcium needs through leafy green vegetables, sesame seeds, pulses, fortified foods, and plant-based alternatives. However, some people may still require supplements after consulting a healthcare professional.

Experts agree that the best strategy for lifelong bone health combines a balanced diet with regular weight-bearing exercise, which strengthens both bones and muscles while lowering the risk of fractures.

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