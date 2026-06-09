TriFit fitness expansion in Islamabad marks a significant step in Pakistan’s evolving wellness sector. The Saudi backed fitness brand has officially launched its new facility, TriFit Plus, in the federal capital.

This development reflects growing demand for structured fitness solutions in urban Pakistan. According to organizers, the launch aims to promote healthier lifestyles and long-term wellness habits.

TriFit Launch Event At AJ Towers Islamabad

The new TriFit fitness facility was inaugurated at AJ Towers in Islamabad. The event was attended by prominent business leaders, media personalities, and fitness enthusiasts.

It was widely reported that the launch highlighted strong investor confidence. Moreover, guests praised the brand’s rapid expansion strategy across Pakistan.

TriFit Fitness Vision Shared By Ahmar Azam

At the event, TriFit fitness Founder and CEO Ahmar Azam outlined the company’s vision. He stated that wellness is closely linked to mental health and resilience.

He further emphasized that structured physical activity helps reduce stress. In addition, he said it supports emotional strength in young people.

AJ Towers Hosts TriFit Fitness Plus Launch

The AJ Towers venue played a central role in the TriFit fitness expansion. The location represents the brand’s first major presence in the federal capital.

According to organizers, the facility is designed as a premium wellness destination. It includes modern training equipment and dedicated workout zones.

Prominent Guests Attend TriFit Islamabad Event

The TriFit fitness launch attracted a high-profile audience from multiple sectors. Former Supreme Court Judge Justice (R) Athar Minallah and Senator Sarmad Ali were among attendees.

In addition, senior journalists, business leaders, and defense officials also participated. Their presence reflected strong institutional and public interest in the brand.

TriFit Fitness Plans Future Expansion Across Pakistan

TriFit fitness operations currently include six active clubs across major cities. The company is planning to open eight additional facilities this year.

Furthermore, the brand focuses on preventive healthcare and urban wellness. It aims to make structured fitness programs more accessible nationwide.

Wellness Focus Defines TriFit Fitness Strategy

TriFit fitness strategy emphasizes both physical and mental well-being. The facility includes group training programs, recovery services, and segregated workout areas.

According to management, the goal is to build healthier communities. As a result, the brand positions itself as more than just a gym chain.