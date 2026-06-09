The Heatwave Alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warns that moderate to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across most districts of Sindh until June 12. The warning is significant because temperatures in several areas could climb to dangerous levels, increasing health risks and affecting daily life.

Moreover, the Heatwave Alert comes as meteorologists forecast a sharp rise in temperatures across Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and other regions. Authorities have advised residents to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

PMD Heatwave Alert for Karachi

According to the PMD, Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid weather over the next three days. Sea breezes and westerly winds are likely to continue influencing weather conditions in the city.

The department stated that Karachi’s maximum temperature may reach 38°C on Tuesday. Meanwhile, temperatures could rise to 40°C on Wednesday and further increase to 42°C on Thursday.

Sindh Districts Face Extreme Temperatures

The Heatwave Alert highlights particularly severe conditions in interior Sindh. PMD reportedly expects temperatures between 48°C and 51°C in several districts until June 12.

These districts include Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur and Naushahro Feroze.

In addition, temperatures in Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro and Sanghar may range between 42°C and 45°C during the forecast period.

PMD Warns of Dust Storm Conditions

The PMD further warned that intense heat could trigger dust-raising winds and dust storms in some plain areas of Sindh.

As a result, visibility may be affected in certain locations. Residents and motorists have been advised to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and dusty conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather Forecast

According to the department, maximum temperatures in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal levels.

Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan may record temperatures between 41°C and 46°C from June 8 to June 11. Meanwhile, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience temperatures ranging from 37°C to 40°C.

Punjab Cities Under Heatwave Alert

The PMD has also forecast extremely hot weather across much of Punjab. Several cities are expected to record temperatures between 44°C and 48°C through June 11.

The affected areas include Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Noor Pur Thal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu.

Heatwave Alert Prompts Safety Precautions

Health experts advise people to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and wear light clothing. Furthermore, children, elderly individuals and outdoor workers should take extra precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

The PMD continues to monitor weather patterns and may issue further advisories if conditions intensify in the coming days.