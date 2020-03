ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has urged opposition leaders to stay united along with government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition should extend its political, moral, and financial support to help masses in curbing the virus, instead of creating problems for the government.

He said this is a crucial moment for the nation as corona virus is a contagious pandemic.



Like this: Like Loading...